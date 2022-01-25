Frida Sofía is arrested in Miami for disturbing public order and resisting

Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, was arrested in Miami for disturbing public order and resisting. Florida Department of Corrections.

The singer Frida Sofía, daughter of the Mexican artist Alejandra Guzmán, was arrested in Miami on Sunday night for disturbing public order and resisting at the time of being arrested, according to police information.

For now, the circumstances in which Frida Sofía, 29, who appears in a photograph of the police file published in the media with her hair dyed blue, are unknown.

According to local television channels, the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán was given a bail of 1,500 dollars, which she paid before noon on Monday, for which she was released.

Frida Sofía starred in 2021 in a war of declarations against her mother and her grandfather, whom she accused of having sexually abused her when she was just a girl.

Last April, he announced through his social networks that he would initiate legal proceedings against “various people.”

The announcement caused a stir among her followers who with the phrase “I do believe you” have supported the courage that Frida has had to talk about the subject.

Enrique Guzmán’s granddaughter was once again the focus of attention after having narrated the mistreatment and abandonment she experienced from her mother, the rocker Alejandra Guzmán; of her the abuse of her partners in her childhood and between her tears she confessed that her grandfather, also a musician Enrique Guzmán, had sexually abused her since she was five years old.

This adds to the avalanche of accusations that Enrique Guzmán has received over the years, as personalities from the entertainment world have recalled his violent and macho attitudes of the past, such as having touched Verónica Castro’s breasts without her consent or making comments morbid live about his own daughter, Alejandra.

The stories of her ex-partner, actress Silvia Pinal, (Alejandra’s mother and Frida’s grandmother) were also revived, who in her memoirs pointed out that she had been a victim of the singer’s violent behavior while they were married.

This story was originally published on January 24, 2022 4:57 p.m.