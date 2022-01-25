Frida Sofía, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, is arrested in Miami – NBC Los Angeles

The young artist Frida Sofía, daughter of the Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán, was arrested on Sunday night in the city of Miami, Florida.

According to information from Miami-Dade County, the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán faces two charges: for disturbing public order and resisting at the time of being arrested.

Bail was set at $1,500.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the Joia restaurant, in the Parrot Jungle area, when the local manager asked Frida Sofía to leave the premises, according to the police report.

Frida Sofía, according to the authorities, refused and the manager called the police. It was reported that when the Miami-Dade police officer showed up at the scene, she told him that she should leave the restaurant and she started screaming, saying, “You can’t make me leave.”

According to the arrest report, the defendant tried to push the agent, who took a step back and later handcuffed her, while Frida Sofía “tightened her arms and resisted moving back and forth.”

Frida Sofía has made headlines in recent years due to a war of declarations against her mother and her grandfather, whom she accused of raping her when she was just a girl.