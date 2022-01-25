Frida Sofía was arrested in Miami, United States, and has two charges against her

Before her arrest in Miami for disorderly conduct and resistance, Frida Sofía uploaded a story to Instagram. Editorial: Mexico

Frida Sofía, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán was arrested in the United States. As he was able to verify Infobae Mexico through an online search for imprisoned citizens in Miami County, United States, The young woman has two charges against her for disturbing public order and resisting at the time of her arrest.

According to the information recovered, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán and Pablo Moctezuma will have to pay a bail of almost 1,500 dollars for inciting order and for ignoring the authorities when they called their attention.

It should be noted that in the official document of the County of Miami the identity of Frida Sofía can be credited, since it coincides with her last story of Instagram where he is seen with the same gray sweatshirt and the same hair color. For now, it is expected that as soon as she is released she will make a statement.

So far no further details are known about it and if he is well after his arrest, as well as if his family is aware of the situation or if they offered him support.

This was not the first time that Frida Sofía is involved in a legal controversy, last year his name marked one of the most important artistic dynasties in Mexico when he accused his grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, and his mother, Alejandra Guzmán, of crimes of abuse, corruption of minors, and family violence, after making the case public in television.

“He was always very abusive, I start to tremble because I have a lot to say about it. “A very disgusting man, very abusive, he scared me, he always scared me. He did ugly things to me (…) He groped me since I was five years old”, he shared with the audience of the Gustavo Adolfo Infante program in April 2021.

However, in the middle of October 2021, the same entertainment journalist explained that the legal process had to be stopped in the first place, because no element was found to give it continuity, and secondly, he ran out of money to follow.

Enrique Guzman He was the first to point out that he will not continue with his lawsuit against Frida Sofía for the accusations of alleged sexual assault against her granddaughter. At the time it was rumored that Alejandra Guzmán He had given his approval to one of the parties to initiate a lawsuit in the United States, with the aim of cleaning up his image in the world of entertainment.

However, it was the interpreter herself who He denied that he had given his approval for such a legal process, in addition to ensuring that she herself would not exercise any kind of retaliation against her daughter, Frida Sofía: “You only want the best for your daughter. So any information to the contrary is totally false,” he said in a statement.

For his part, to end the topic, Gustavo Adolfo Infante explained that Frida Sofía was ready to continue with the process which he launched against his grandfather and also against his mother. After that in an interview for the television program First hand, the lawyer Xavier Olea He spoke about the domestic violence lawsuit filed by the young woman.

“We are aware that the same (the lawsuit) was filed, the MP did not consider it necessary to call Frida, he did not find any evidence to send Frida, he considered that there was no crime, ”explained the jurist for the Gustavo Adolfo Infante program.

