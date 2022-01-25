Funes Mori: I am not the solution for Tri to reach the fifth game

Although he works to earn a place in the Mexican team who seeks to reach Qatar World Cup 2022, Rogelio Funes Mori He assured that it is not the solution for the Aztec team to reach the long-awaited fifth game in the World Cup.

“No, not at all, I think I’m not the solution. Obviously, I am one more option, because I am one more playerwho wants to be in the National Team, I want to be in the World Cup, but as I always say, everything will depend on me, on my performances and on me I will always be grateful to the National Teamto the coaching staff that has given me an opportunity to be in the Mexican National Team,” the soccer player mentioned in an interview with ESPN.

In the same talk, the element of Monterey Striped highlighted the role that Raul Jimenez within the Tri, element with which he disputes a position in the eleven of the Aztec team.

“Like I always say, Raúl is a benchmark for the Mexican National Teamhe has been in the National Team for many years and obviously he is a benchmark as I always say, a very important player for usbecause he is the striker that every National Team wants and I am here to compete, to contribute my grain of sand and in the place of where I have to be I want to do it in the best way and always respecting my teammates and the coaching staff”, he commented.

Play with El Tri and then the Club World Cup

About his busy schedule after being summoned by the Tri and having to travel to Arab Emirates to dispute with Rayados the Club World CupFunes Mori highlighted his professionalism and above all the commitment they have with both teams.

“Us we are professionalswe know that everything is obviously very demanding, everything very fast, there are few days off, but, in the end, we work from this and we are committed to work and with what they tell us what we have to do, then, we know that it will be difficult”, he mentioned.