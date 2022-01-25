Funny people are smarter than everyone else, says science

Admin 59 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 26 Views

Having fun on demand is not so easy. You may be funny when you’re with your friends, but you’re embarrassed to crack jokes with strangers. Are you someone who appreciates humor more when someone else is the source of the fun, rather than yourself being the source of laughter?

Being funny and able to appreciate humor are signs of above average intelligence.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Elder Scrolls 6 has not yet entered full development, although we have new clues

The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most anticipated Bethesda titles for the next …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved