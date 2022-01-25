Gomita got a new boyfriend younger than her and from another country

The Mexican presenter gummy bear revealed that she maintains a love relationship with a person younger than her and that she lives in another country. She thus reported it in an interview with the TVyNovelas portal, where she explained that she is very excited about this new courtship since she had given herself an opportunity after so many disappointments and the prohibitions imposed by her father. at the time of her.

“I went to fall in love with another country, it is not even Mexican, I am very much in love. I haven’t had a partner for about four years and now I do make it public: I have a formal boyfriend! ”, Said the television presenter to all her fans.

Aracely Ordaz – real name of the driver – has not yet revealed who is the lucky one, since she prefers to keep her identity and her relationship in general private. She, but she said that the first time she saw him was in September 2021 and they have only been dating for two months. “She is from another country, he is very far away. He is South American; He is younger than me, he is 25 years old and I am 27, so there is not much difference, “she said.

She also related that before she met him she asked a saint to help her meet a man she liked and with whom she could have a romantic relationship. “He is very handsome, he is very cute and he treats me very well,” the television star described to the media.

It must be remembered that a few months ago Gomita suffered from domestic violence problems with her father, which led her to write a book where she described what she suffered from and made the points of contact available to those who are in the community. same situation. She assured that thanks to her complaints she was able to get a restraining order, where she could feel free and protected.