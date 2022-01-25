Google has created a great tribute to Wordle with a curious Easter egg in the search engine

This new Easter egg from the Google search engine that pays homage to Wordle is only available in the PC version.

Google has us accustomed to hide easter eggs both in the different versions of Android, which we have compiled in this complete guide, and in its search engine, and the latter usually refer to events that are current at that time, such as the Suez Canal jam easter eggs or the one dedicated to the LGBT Pride month.

Now, the American giant has done it again, creating a great tribute to the trendy game, Wordleof which we already tell you how to play it from your mobile and in Spanish, with a curious Easter egg in its browser.

This is the new easter egg of the Google search engine in tribute to Wordle

As the guys at 9to5Google tell us, Google has decided to pay homage to the popular word game Wordle with a fun Easter egg in its browser, although this it is only available, at the moment, in the desktop version.

Thus, if we search for the word “Wordle” in the big G search engine, we will see that the Google logo that appears on the left has been replaced by an animated GIF that shows you six boxes for the letters that are marked in different colors to show us which ones are correct or incorrect and which ones have to be moved, just like in the fashion game.

At first, this animation shows us the word “Column” (column), then the word “Goalie” (goalkeeper) and finally the correct word that is none other than Google.

We do not know when this new Easter egg will arrive in the mobile version of the Google search engine or how long this Wordle easter egg will remain active, since some are kept for years and some are only available for a limited time.

