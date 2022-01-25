Greece records exceptional snowfall and cold

Snow covered much of Greece on Monday, including the island of Crete (south), due to a cold wave with temperatures in some places as low as -14ºC, which caused power outages and several roads.

It snowed (heavily) for the first time this winter in the center of the capital, Athens, forcing the closure of the Greek Parliament and schools.

Air and sea transport were not affected, but the circulation of metro trains to the capital’s airport was interrupted.

“It’s an extreme situation,” Christos Zerefos, a professor of atmospheric physics, told cameras on state television channel ERT.

For his part, Costas Lagouvardos, director of research at the National Observatory of Athens, told channel ANT1 that such a climate had not been recorded in the capital since 1968.

There was also heavy snowfall on the island of Euboea, which was devastated by fires last summer.

All municipalities intensified efforts to keep main roads passable, while power outages were reported in many villages.

Heavy snowfall is expected to continue on Tuesday, also with temperatures below zero, Civil Protection said.