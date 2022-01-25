Grettell Valdez, after amputation of part of her thumb | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

Grettell Valdez He has returned to public activity after a few days away from his social networks due to a medical problem that he had, for which he underwent surgery immediately before his situation could worsen.

Luckily for her and her family, the intervention was not complicated and she is already at home, where she is being well conceited and cared for by her son, as she has shown.

Grettel Valdez had to amputate part of a finger to avoid future health complications.

WHAT HAPPENED TO GRETTELL VALDEZ?

Last week, the actress revealed that she had to undergo an operation to remove part of her thumb, something that alarmed her fans and her family, mainly because it is not something that is usually done.

This medical decision was made because an internal wart was found that could have turned into cancer over time if it was not treated early enough.

GRETTELL VALDEZ RETURNS TO THE NETWORKS AFTER OPERATION

Through a series of posts on her Instagram account, the artist shared photos of flowers, chocolates and other details that she had received over the course of these days, in which she was a bit sensitive about the topic already explained.

As expected, Valdez was very grateful to all her followers, so she posted several videos in her stories to get that message across and say that she is better and more rested now that she left the hospital.

The most tender moment of his social networks was experienced when he uploaded a video with his son Santino, who showed him all his love based on hugs and kisses.