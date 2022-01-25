grows 50% annually, but you will not believe among which public it is succeeding more

The younger audience is convinced by YouTube Music, which triumphs among the ‘Millennials’ and ‘Generation Z’ growing around 50% per year.

Since the middle of the year 2018, Google also competes between the services of streaming more important with the long-awaited integration of Play Music and YouTube, although from the beginning many users had doubts about the functionality of a YouTube Music that started with too many promises, few realities and no confidence in the work of a Google very given to canceling projects due to priority seem.

In any case, time has proved the giant of Mountain View right and to the users who, like me, bet on YouTube Music from the beginning, because that tremendous differentiation that implies have video and not only audio, in addition to all the rarities, collaborations and direct that swarm YouTube have been partly good keys to its great success.

A success that Google itself celebrated at the end of 2021, confirming not only that YouTube Music had reached 50 million subscribers premium but also that the milestone had been achieved even before what was indicated in its roadmap, maintaining remarkable growth of around 50% in the last 12 months.

More recent studies confirm the positive trend of YouTube Music, as we read in 9to5Google, and this is also the only service streaming multimedia in Western markets that increased its market share globally between the second quarter of 2020 and 2021.

Younger users grew up listening to music in YouTube videos, and this familiarity has made YouTube Music a hit with ‘Millennials’ and ‘Generation Z’ over other age groups.

According to analysts, it seems that in addition to its great features and the differentiation of combining video and music on the same application, it seems that YouTube is mostly convincing the younger audiencealready used to its interface and the way its recommendation algorithms work, so it is not surprising that they are the millennials and the Generation Z where YouTube Music reaps its highest market shares.

This includes users born between the 1990s and 2010s, at least roughly, with analysts explaining that the Generation ZAbove all, he grew up already listening to songs on YouTube videos.building that intangible element of familiarity that is key to making them feel more comfortable and satisfied in the “claws” of the Google service, although music quality may be lower than on other platforms like Spotify or Tidal.

YouTube Music grows around 50% per year, yes, but don’t let the trees prevent you from seeing the forest: it is still far behind Spotify and even below Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music.

Still, it should be remembered that YouTube Music is still quite far from Spotify with only 8% market share among the 523.9 million music service subscribers, the Nordic company reaching up to 31% of Compartir although they have lost 3 points from the 34% they had at the end of 2019. Apple Music is also above YouTube with 15%, while Amazon and Tencent are left with 13% or so each.

For its part, Google is also moving into the market to test new offers and modalities that serve as a YouTube Music claim in the near future, already activating in Canada an option of free access to its services of streaming musical offering background playback and only audio tracks at no cost, leaving the video as a benefit premium and paid… Probably such a move on a global level would multiply these penetration figures!

