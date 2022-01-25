Gustavo Alfaro has 4 doubts for the eleven against Brazil

The Ecuadorian National Team is already training with all those called up and Gustavo Alfaro has four doubts for the starting team against Brazil.

Yesterday at night the Ecuadorian soccer players who play in Europe arrived, joining their colleagues from the LigaPro and MLS, who have been training for several days. ‘La Tri’ will receive Brazil in a crucial match, where they will look for the three points to be very close to qualifying for the World Cup.

The Ecuadorian National Team will be without Byron Castillo, Jeremy Sarmiento and Luis Fernando León due to injury, while Ángel Mena is a doubt for Thursday’s game. This has generated a headache for Gustavo Alfaro for Thursday’s starting team, and after today’s training he has four doubts.

In the program ‘De Una’ they announced the possible eleven of ‘La Tri’ to face Brazil, and that Alfaro is not sure who will be the right back, right winger, central midfielder and if he will play with two strikers or just one . The casualties in Ecuador are sensitive and for that reason the DT is meditating who to line up.

The possible eleven of the Ecuadorian National Team to play against the ‘Canarinha’ is: Alexander Domínguez; Ángelo Preciado (Romario Caicedo), Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Carlos Gruezo (Sebastián Méndez), Moisés Caicedo, Alan Franco (Gonzalo Plata), Ayrton Preciado; Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada (Angel Mena).