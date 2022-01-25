‘He forgot his family for Cristiano’; exhibit Georgina Rodríguez

Midtime Editorial

This week it will be released in Netflix the documentary ‘I’m Georgina’, same as reported by some secrets about Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. Prior to this event, members of his family have exhibited it before the media, accusing her of ‘to be wicked and shameless’, in addition to forget about them since dating CR7.

Georgina Rodriguez recently commented that, pI went back to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, he lived very badly, because he even slept on the floor. Now that his life has changed, members of her family point her out to be ‘a double face’ and that if they want to know how it really is, they can tell everything.

Family attacks Georgina Rodríguez

In an interview with the newspaper ‘The Sun’, members of the Georgina’s family attacked her for all that it appears to be, confirming that many of them have tried to call her but she never answers; They also comment that he never informed them of his father’s death.

“She may feel ashamed of us and consider that it is better than us because we don’t live in their luxury. Georgina lived with me during her teenage years. No one told us that Jorge had passed away. I tried to communicate with her. I have written on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook: ‘You have the most evil woman by your side‘” said his uncle Jesús Hernández.

Lidia, wife of Jesus, commented the following: “We have tried to call her but it seems that has changed his number. Now the whole world is going to find out what a scoundrel he is. Why didn’t she ever tell us that her father had died? You can’t hide things like that.”

Patricia, half-sister of Georgina Rodríguez, commented that asked him for an autograph from Cristiano Ronaldo for your son but she refused. “When it was my son’s birthday, I asked him if I could ask Cristiano to sign a shirt for my little one and she said nothat I was not going to bother him anymore that he was on his vacation”.

The documentary film from Georgina Rodriguez premieres in Netflix this Thursday January 27th where there are supposed to be statements from his family and details of how he lived before meeting Cristiano Ronaldobut apparently all those who declared were not taken into account.

