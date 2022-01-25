He is the best in America but he is tired of Solari and would look for a new team

Álvaro Fidalgo would be unhappy with the actions of the team

The Eagles of America they would find themselves in one of their worst moments since the arrival of Santiago Solari to the bench of the azulcremas, they have not been able to win in the contest and their performance annoys the fans of those from Coapa. However, according to fans of the team around the malfunction there are several players who stand out.

Until now, the team’s performance has not been what Santiago Solari and the players wanted, so several of them have already expressed their annoyance and are looking to leave the team. One of these players is Spanish Alvaro Fidalgowhom the fans consider the best of the squad but the results do not accompany him.

You have to remember that the Spaniard arrived at the Americanist team in 2020 and so far he has scored four goals and four assists in addition to being the team’s engine in midfield. However, the Iberian would no longer be comfortable in Coapa and would seek new airs in his career after the team’s misstep.

In addition, the azulcrema directive has made it clear that the new axis of the Americanist attack will be the reinforcement Diego Valdes, for whom they paid 12 million dollars and have trusted him to put the team on their shoulders. This would have also caused Álvaro annoyance with the club because he could see fewer minutes of play.

How much did Álvaro Fidalgo cost America?

The youth squad Real Madrid arrived in 2020 to America for 1.2 million dollars, according to reports from ESPN. The midfielder came from Castillon in the second division of Spain but his academic training was at Real Madrid where he coincided with Santiago Solari during his time as coach.