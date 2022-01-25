Health and wellness | The hospital as a reference – El Sol de Hermosillo

Health is conceived as a social good and as a human right, but without a doubt it must transcend so that, together, communities and institutions can achieve this inalienable and essential objective for the development of peoples.

Today the institutions must direct all our efforts to be able to get closer to the community and not only to the one that comes with us, but to all of it, having to be for them a reference hospital, a hospital that educates, and a hospital that influences its development.

Article 4 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States so confers it and in the National Health Program, mention is made of the Health policy: prevention and health promotion, strengthening of infrastructure, health care of quality and warmth and the supply of medicines, are substantive activities of the medical organizations that offer medical care.

These activities are granted to the population through hospitals, medical centers, institutes, clinics and health centers and all of them must be aimed at being able to comply with these guiding axes and the institutions, governmental and non-governmental, are the vehicle for that health policies can reach the user population. The existence of hospitals in our country has had a very important impact on its development. The hospital is an imperative need in human life and its responsibility is to conserve, promote and improve the health of the population. All medical care activities are aimed at repairing health, in the shortest possible time and at the lowest cost, and provide the best and greatest benefits for its restoration, both in simple cases and in complex pathologies.

The hospital is an institution with a complex administrative structure that works 24 hours every day of the year. It is said that if hospitals focus only on seeing scientific quality, they lose the social sense and lead organizations to divert the human sense for what they have been designed for, but if they lose the scientific and humanistic sense and only focus on what administrative loses the essence for what has been done; This is why there must be a balance between science, education, research and administration.

It has been said that the administration of medical units can be done based on criteria. However, it may be that the criterion is bad or good; In the first case, it would be a real disaster for the organization to manage and apply the criteria, but if good criteria are applied based on prior preparation, the results will surely be good. In the new economy, globalization has become a new element where all the organizations on the planet interact; This doesn’t just mean doing business across national borders, it also means increased competition for almost any type of organization.

Technological changes have made institutions adjust to the new environment in which we are involved, since keeping the technological infrastructure updated will allow the development of science and medical care will be able to have a very acceptable level that the population deserves. As an institution created to care for people, a hospital must continue along the path of transformation, for this we must strive to put our best and best effort every day, insist and commit all of us that the institution be a benchmark and vigilant to carry out out an impact on the population of influence; that people always look to us for the answers to their questions.

In public hospitals there is much to give, not everything is a complaint, not everything is a shortage or charges; There are daily cases of success that go unnoticed. Let’s also count the good.