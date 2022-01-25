Héctor Herrera accuses that the Mexican fans do not shit … the rivals in the Azteca

The Tri midfielder acknowledges that more pressure is needed from player No. 12 when they play duels at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula

Hector Herreramidfielder of the Mexican team, commented that the fans that attend the Aztec stadium for the Tricolor matches “they don’t press” as they do in “Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama”, so “the atmosphere is not so strong that the rival says ‘I’m shit…’”.

“I feel that in Mexico we are not like that, that we make the rival feel that he is in Mexico and that he plays against Mexico. I feel that they say that the Azteca is big and imposes, yes, it imposes and is very nice, but the atmosphere is not so strong that the rival says ‘I’m shit…’, so to speak. In that aspect we could be stronger, it is something that I see or would like to see in my country, in my stadium, to feel that people are truly involved. If the result is different, we will have to face it. In the game you have to put together, in football it is important that of the player number 12”, he commented Hector Herrera in interview with WRadius.

Mexico will play with a limited number of fans in their next qualifying matches imago7

The Atlético de Madrid player gave El Salvador as an example, one of the last visits by Gerardo Martino’s team, in which the Central American fans made the Tricolor players “feel unwelcome”.

“I said it a little, because when you go to play in Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Jamaica, you always feel from the arrival. For example, in El Salvador people are always involved, with the equipment and they play music, games and everything, so that we don’t rest well. You feel it when you arrive at the stadium, how people squeeze you, from the beginning, not only when you enter the field. On the court they make you feel what you are playing and that you are not welcome,” continued Herrera.

The Mexican National Team has three commitments at the door on the FIFA Date and two of them will be local, although they will do so with limited access for fans, when they host Costa Rica on Sunday, January 30, and Panama on Wednesday, February 2. .