Whether it is to take classes at home, work or simply to watch a movie through a streaming platform, having a good Internet connection It is something important and in many cases necessary in these times.

If you have noticed lately that your connection is more slow than normal, it may be because they are stealing from you Wi-Fi signal. Therefore, we tell you how you can find out, either through your computer or even in your cell phoneso take note.

How can you know if your Wi-Fi signal is being stolen? Photo: Pixabay



How to know if someone steals your internet

through the computer

The first thing you need to do is download a free application called Wireless Network Watcher from NirSoft.

When you have downloaded it, unzip the file.

Then open WNetWatcher.exe.

The application will analyze your local network and show the devices that are connected.

One of the advantages is that you can click on any of them and give them a name so that it is easier for you to identify them.

It is important that you take into account that the app will show you all the devices, so televisions, printers, etc. could also be shown.

In case you are not sure which devices are yours, you can turn them off and see if they disappear in the app.

on the cell phone

In this case it is easier, regardless of the operating system you have, Android and iOS, download the Fing application.

Open the app.

The network that is connected to your mobile will be scanned.

One of the advantages is that it shows you names, IP addresses, manufacturers and MAC codes of the devices connected to your network.

We suggest you read: Do you have Internet Infinitum from Telmex? They will give you more speed for free

Once you have found out which devices are connected to your network, if you detected any that you do not recognize, we give you some recommendations to prevent your internet signal from being stolen.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: news that will arrive with the 2022 updates

The simplest thing is to change the name and password of the network, in general, users usually leave the one that the company gives them at the time of installation, which can be a mistake since they are easy to decipher.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.