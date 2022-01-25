How to take an iPhone screenshot and share it with someone using a single Siri command

We know how to take screenshots to share something with other people, usually through instant messaging. It’s comfortable up to a point, because to do something simple we end up jumping between several applications. But iOS hides a way to share screenshots that could not be simpler.

“Siri, share this”

You don’t even need to memorize button combinations on the iPhone. Just ask Siri to share a screenshot with someone who is in your contact list. I have verified that there are (at least) two ways to do it:

“Hey Siri, share this with Pedro Aznar” (In this case Siri will tell you that you can only share screenshots before doing so)

“Hey Siri, share a screenshot with Pedro Aznar“

After giving either of these two orders, Siri will take a screenshot and offer to send it to the contact you have told her. If said contact has several forms of contact you can choose one, although always within the iMessage service:





as you can see you can add a comment attached to image capture. If you don’t want to add anything, just tell Siri “Yes” when she asks if you want to send it. The screenshot will be saved to the iPhone’s camera roll.

If you share a lot of screenshots, this is funny, since it is done with many fewer steps than if you did it with your fingers. Be careful if you do this with a HomePod nearby, because if it is the speaker that picks up the order, it will tell you that it will not be able to do it.