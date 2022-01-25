Hugo Sánchez: I would have won the World Cup if I wasn’t Mexican

Midtime Editorial

He is the best Mexican soccer player in history, he broke it in Europe, he conquered what no one like our ambassador in Real Madrid, he is classified as one of the best center forwards in history, but Hugo Sánchez never transcended in the World Cupsalthough that was apparently “fault of the country where he was born”.

Despite the fact that historically he has been presumed to be a staunch defender of Mexicans in soccer and in all areas, ensuring that he has the character, talent and mentality to be the best in the world, the truth is that Hugo Sánchez denied that because he was Mexican he was denied winning a World Cup.

El Macho said the unthinkable when asserting that with any other country he would have won a World Cupbut “unfortunately” he had to play with the Tricolor, all this in the heat of a debate in ESPN in which he shared a table with José Ramón Fernández, Rafael Puente and José Luis Sánchez Solá some time ago.

“If I had played in another national team and not in Mexico, I would have won the World Cup, but I had to play with Mexico”was the argument of Penta, who also argued that if his numbers are not as striking as those of other compatriots with the green shirt, it is because he never played the so-called moleros games.

“Your time in the Selection was gray, really”Puente responded to the historic scorer, who visibly annoyed him and demanded an explanation of why he was bringing that up on the subject and accused the exporter of being “provocative”, also referring to Joserra in passing.

Numbers of Hugo Sánchez in World Cups