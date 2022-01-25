Hugo Sánchez regretted being from Mexico and caused controversy in his country

Hugo Sánchez surprised the fans of Mexico by regretting having been born in the country and generated a new controversy.

January 25, 2022 11:59 a.m.

The participation of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup is one of the most traditional in the competition, but for a legend like Hugo Sánchez, his participation as a Mexican is what prevented him from winning the highest soccer award.

The pentapichichi He participated in a debate on ESPN in which he boasted of being the maximum diffuser of Mexican talent to the Old Continent, but nobody expected him to attack his own country.

“If I had played in another National Team and not in Mexico, I would have won the World Cup, but I had to play with Mexico,” he asserted in the debate along with José Ramón Fernández, Rafael Puente and José Luis Sánchez Solá.

“Your time in the National Team was gray, really,” Puente replied to the historic scorer after he finished reducing the controversial phrase that ended up decanting into a general malaise for his participation in the Mexican National Team.

Hugo Sánchez did not manage to go beyond the quarterfinals in his three participations with the Aztec team in the World Cup, which places him among one of the most popular players in the history of the selected team.

As for the current National Team, they are still looking for their ticket to the next World Cup and will have to face the triple FIFA date against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.