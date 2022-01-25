“I had a heat stroke”

Rafael Nadal explained that he suffered a heat stroke during the third set of the match in which he beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

“What I have had has been a heat stroke. My stomach has closed and I did not have good bodily sensations at the breathing level, “ the Spaniard added after qualifying for the Australian Open semifinals for the seventh time in his career.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“I had options at the beginning of the third and I knew I had to take advantage of them because I already had a bad feeling”, he commented.

“When I left, I was a little worried because it was a little bad. The doctor came and took my blood pressure and checked my vital signs. When he told me he was fine, I felt calmer”, added Nadal, who was criticized by his rival Shapovalov, who accused him of wasting time between points and sets.

Nadal: “What I have had has been a heat stroke”. Getty Images

“I think you are wrong. It is logical that after a match like this one has their frustrations. I have a lot of love for him and he has a great talent to win several Grand Slams. I am not going to enter into any controversy with him”, he explained in reference to the words of the Canadian who commented that he not only plays against Nadal but against the judge as well.

“The rules on the court are the same for everyone. The judges have less and less room to make mistakes, as happens with the balls that the machines sing. The minutes we have to go to the bathroom are sung to us. There is no need to give it more importance, I do not take it into account because I know he is a good boy, “he concluded.