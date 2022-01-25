“I wanted protection at night”

Tijuana.— In less than a week, two journalists were murdered in Tijuana. In both cases, it is being investigated whether the State System for the Protection and Attention of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders in Baja California committed any omission in guaranteeing its integrity.

After the homicides, groups of journalists called for a national mobilization for this Tuesday under the cry: “Neither silence nor forgetfulness!”

Lourdes Maldonado became the third journalist to be murdered in Mexico so far in 2022, and the second in Tijuana, after the murder of photojournalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel, on January 17, in front of his house, inside his car, before go out to cover.

Read more: They arrest a couple as alleged murderers of Nohemí and Yulizsa in Juárez

Yesterday at noon, reporters planted themselves in the building of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Tijuana to request information from the head of the agency, Fernando Sanchez Gonzalez, about protection measures for Maldonado, who was part of the support mechanism.

The reporter and counselor of the State System of Protection and Assistance to Journalists, Sonia de Anda, explained that Maldonado had requested protection last year, when his vehicle was shot at while it was parked at his home.

Although he was not injured in that incident, he said he feared for his life, so he approached the mechanism to request precautionary measures. Following a review by the protection system committee, two municipal police officers were appointed to guard her on a fixed schedule, which was not 24 hours.

“Among his approaches, he wanted protection at night, when he came home, that there be police there because he felt that it was the most vulnerable moment,” De Anda explained.

Read more: Armed attack leaves two police officers injured in Zacatecas

labor dispute

Nine years ago, Lourdes Maldonado filed a lawsuit against the news company psn, of former Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez, for unjustified dismissal. A trial that won last week, when a judge notified the company of an embargo order in favor of the journalist.

In 2019, Maldonado even appeared at one of the president’s conferences Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to request his intervention in the legal process against Bonilla, and stated that he feared for his life.

Regarding the murder of Maldonado, the now former president, in an interview with Azusena Uresti, assured that he is willing to testify about the case of the journalist’s murder.

For her part, the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila, announced that he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the murders of Lourdes Maldonado and Margarito Martínez Esquivel.

Announcement

So far this year, three journalists have been murdered in the country, for which groups of reporters launched an invitation to a national mobilization this Tuesday, to demand justice, but also security conditions to exercise freedom of expression.

Read more: They arrest five subjects who pretended to be policemen in Puebla