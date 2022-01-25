In critical condition the singer Gabriel Soto, the Treasure of Sinaloa, for the shots of a hit man

North Point/Facebook Police around the area

the mexican singer Gabriel Sotoknown as the Treasure of Sinaloa, is in critical condition after gunmen shot him, according to local media in Tijuana.

The event took place on the afternoon of Saturday, January 22, when the singer was in a mechanical workshop located on Boulevard Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, La Mesa delegation, Tijuana, according to the media. north point.

Soto, 56, arrived at the shop in a 1979 Ford pickup when he was gunned down by a person wearing a red and black coat, who immediately fled.

The authorities and health personnel arrived at the scene, where Soto, who had several bullet wounds, was treated and then transferred to a hospital.

According to the weekly ZETA Tijuana, the singer had a jaw injury and is in a delicate state of health.

For the moment, the area where the mechanical workshop is located has been left under the custody of the municipal police and the National Guard, where the staff is investigating what happened.

So far no one has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Soto is known for being an interpreter of corridos such as “La Ford 79” and “Jefe de Clave Privada”, which became popular in the 1990s, and he recorded a version of the song “118 Balazos”.

