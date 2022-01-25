In disagreement? Antonio Valencia also spoke after the decision of the National COE

Antonio Valencia was not silent and gave his opinion on the non-presence of the public in Ecuador vs. Brazil.

The decision of the National COE to prohibit the presence of the public in Ecuador vs. Brazil generated quite a bit of controversy on social networks. The fans of the Ecuadorian National Team wanted to support the team in the stadium, since a large part of their qualification for Qatar 2022 is being played this Thursday.

The encouragement of the fans could give the players extra motivation, but now they will have to play without the presence of fans. Several people disagreed with the COE measures, and one of them was Antonio Valencia, who did not remain silent and gave his opinion on Twitter.

“It is clear that health is the most important thing; but, it has already been shown that with protocols, it is possible to return to the stadiums. At the moment when ‘La Tri’ needs its people the most, things that lack logic and step, referee designations that leave much to be desired”, were the words of Valencia.

The former player of the Ecuadorian National Team was against the resolution of the National COE, and argued that in the previous matches the protocols were very good. Now ‘La Tri’ will be the only South American team that does not have the support of its fans and will have to seek the three points against the most difficult rival in the Qualifiers.