In Venezuela bitcoin has been the best hedge against inflation

Key facts: Venezuela has had an inflation of goods and services of more than 39,000% in the last two years.

BTC was a better inflation hedge for Venezuela than the dollar.

A study by the economist Ángel García Banchs shows that buying bitcoin (BTC) has been the best protection against inflation in Venezuela during the last two years.

The report indicates that, from January 10, 2020 to the same date in 2022, bitcoin has risen by a ratio of 1 to 303, while goods and services went from 1 to 395. This calculation, which is expressed in bolivars, reflects that inflation in Venezuela has been slightly higher than the increase in the price of bitcoin.

It precisely indicates that bitcoin has suffered a purchase loss of -23.44%. That is why the analyst says that these data show that bitcoin has not protected against inflation in Venezuela during that period. However, the study shows that it has been the best investment asset to avoid losing the value of savings.

The price of bitcoin has gone from USD 8,021 to USD 40,803 from January 10, 2020 to January 10, 2022. Source: angelgarciabanchs.com.

Bitcoin did not protect against inflation in Venezuela but it was the asset that did it best

Although the study by Ángel García Banchs concludes that bitcoin has not managed to protect against inflation in Venezuela, it does not mention the following. There is no other investment asset that during the same period has allowed to protect more against the increase in prices of goods and services.

Bitcoin has been the best protection against inflation of more than 39,000% that Venezuela has had during the last two years. An example of this is a comparison against savings in dollars.

During the period in question, bitcoin has increased in value from $8,021 to $40,803. That means who they held bitcoin that time, they got the value of their money to appreciate 408% more than if they had saved in dollars.

On the other hand, if we go to the dollar, Ángel García Banchs points out that the proportion of increase in the dollar exchange rate at the national level has been 59.58. In other words, those Venezuelans who decided to keep their finances in dollars had fewer opportunities for financial growth and less coverage against inflation than those who invested in bitcoin.

This explains why Venezuela has become the country with the highest adoption of bitcoin in Latin America, according to Chainalysis data already reported by CriptoNoticias. The cryptocurrency has been working as a hedge against the inflation that the country has gone through.

On the other hand, gold is another traditional asset that Venezuelans often use to protect the value of money against the devaluation of the bolivar and rising inflation. However, despite its use, this type of investment has been less fruitful than bitcoin during such a period.

In fact, a study by Goldman Sachs published this month shows that in the world investment in bitcoin is increasing and investment in gold is decreasing due to the rapid increase in price that the cryptocurrency has had.