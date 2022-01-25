Inspection and surveillance work continues in the Dunes of Baní

The inspection and surveillance operations in the Las Calderas Dunes continued this Monday by technical and military teams from the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Mimarena).

These tasks seek maintain control of areas recently attacked by economic groups that are dedicated to the clandestine extraction of the sands of this natural monument.

Environmental technicians who work in the Félix Servio Doucoudray Scientific Reserve explained to Listín Diario that military teams from the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa), together with technicians from the Ministry of the Environment, toured this ecological park on the orders of Minister Orlando Jorge Mera and with the support of members of the Dominican Navy, as reported.

In these tasks of vigilance and persecution against the predators of this natural park, they have seized seven dump trucks that were detained under the persecution plan “Operative Dunes of Las Calderas”.

These vehicles are under military custody at the Vocational School of the Armed Forces in the city of Baní.

Although it has been reported drivers arrested in these operations, As well as the seizure, in a collection center of a hardware store in the area, of a high volume of sand stolen in this protected area, the possible submission of these drivers or the owner of the business has not yet been reported.

Nor has the identity of the people detained in these actions carried out since this weekend been released.

Deputy Julito Fulcar has demanded that the full weight of the Law be applied to the predators of this valuable ecological resource Las Dunas de Las Calderas, in Baní.

The attacks on this Scientific Reserve go back decades, in which people and businessmen linked to the construction industry undermine the sands and flora fauna of these Dunes.

Listín Diario has been a permanent voice in exposing and making known the complaints, and in demanding sanctions against those responsible, for the damage to this ecological park in reports and in its editorials, among which those that occurred in the years 2002- 2003, 2006, 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020 and these recent ones from January 2022.