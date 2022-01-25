Isaac Portillo is called up at the last minute to the national team

Isaac Portillo, player of alliance He has been called up at the last minute to the national team. The leadership of the albos confirmed the call of the player from the capital at the last minute and announced that he is already on his way to join the work of Hugo Pérez.

“Yesterday the FESFUT warned us that it was going to summon Isaac Portillo and with this case there are already five players in the selection. We are happy that they are calling players from us to the national team. Yesterday he presented himself to the Federation in the evening and we understand that he is already traveling”, explained Edwin Abarca, manager of Alianza.

The ‘Clavito’ will arrive directly to Columbus to join the Cuscatleco team, who will play this Thursday at the ‘Lower Field’ against the Stars and Stripes team.

It must be remembered that Isaac Portillo already had activity in the national team in the present octagonal in some matches, as was the case against Mexico when he left the starting lineup due to Narciso Orellana’s injury in October of last year.