It would be ‘Rey’ Martínez new rival of ‘Chocolatito’ González

Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada will not be the rival of Román ‘Chocolatito’ González and the four-time Nicaraguan champion will face Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez

The Nicaraguan four-time champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez he would finally end up facing a Mexican boxer on March 5, but he would not be the two-time champion Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada due to the problems that postcovid has had, but the flyweight world champion, Julio Cesar ‘Rey’ Martinez, revealed sources close to the organization of the event to ESPN KNOCKOUT.

‘Rey’ Martínez would be the new rival of ‘Chocolatito’ González. Alma Montiel | WBC

A few days ago, some setbacks were revealed by Estrada towards the trilogy with González (50-3, 41 Ko’s), product of a covid contagion at the beginning of the month, which is why they began to look for alternatives to not change the date, but the rival then for the Nicaraguan, who has already been training for weeks on Californian soil, and Martínez (18-1, 14 KO’s) appeared there.

According to the sources, the agreement would have been given during the day on Monday. Martínez was preparing for a new date in the ensogado as 112-pound champion after the No Contest he had last November in a short but electrifying battle against Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo, interim flyweight champion.

For his part, Román González, future member of the Hall of Fame, has just starred in one of the most exciting battles in 2021, when he fell by way of points against ‘Gallo’ Estrada, in a contest for the belts of the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council in Dallas, Texas. The third battle between the two was then supposed to be on March 5, after a division of victories, but in the end, the setbacks pushed it not to happen.

With 20 victories over Mexicans, Roman is the greatest victimizer of boxers from Aztec territory and only Juan Francisco Estrada was able to defeat him. Now Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez, from the capital, would try to achieve it, who lost in his professional debut, but who later accumulated 18 wins in 20 appearances in the ring, also adding two No Contests.

An official announcement from the organizers would be expected. The fight would have been agreed at 115 pounds, the Super flyweight category, and also confirm if the venue continues to be San Diego, California, or decide to make any changes.