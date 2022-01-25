J Balvin’s gesture with a child who went viral for showing off a pirate replica of his Jordan shoes

J Balvin and his gesture with a child who was applauded on social networks. PHOTO: TikTok screenshot (jbalvin)

A couple of days ago a boy went viral on TikTok for sharing a video where he proudly shows off the gift his mother gave him: a replica of the Jordan Air 1 Retro sneakers launched by J Balvin. The difference is that the little boy’s shoes were not the originals, for which he received thousands of criticisms on this platform.

“I don’t care that my sneakers are pirated, I like them a lot because it was a Christmas present from my mom,” said the minor, who also pointed out that in a previous video many made comments related to the authenticity of his shoes.

However, that recording became so popular that it reached Balvin himself, and he made a video reaction through his official profile, in which the artist sent an emotional greeting to the little boy and a message that caught the attention of millions. of users not only from TikTok, but from other networks such as Twitter and Instagram.

In response, José tells him that “Your sneakers will arrive”, announcing that the boy moved him to such an extent that he contacted him to deliver some original Jordans. In addition, he said that I hope there are “more people like you” and concluded his speech by highlighting that he is a person who is grateful to his family and his close relatives.

You may be interested in: Video: Yina Calderón’s surgeon showed the shocking result of the surgeries to which the businesswoman underwent

“Thank you for being so grateful to your family and those who love you,” Balvin expressed in the TikTok video that already has more than three million “likes” and nearly 30 thousand comments, many of them highlighting the artist’s gesture.

Through TikTok, the boy went viral and the artist replied saying that a pair of the original Jordan Retro 1 sneakers would arrive at his house. VIDEO: TikTok (jbalvin)

On the other hand, the little boy’s TikTok account was deleted, apparently due to the large number of negative comments he received for the videos where he showed his shoes.

The J Balvin record he got on YouTube

On January 22, the boy from Medellín received the news that he is the artist with the highest number of videos that have more than one billion views on the largest and most consumed music platform in the world. This announcement was communicated by the record company Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

In total, there are 11 video clips -alone or together- that reached this figure which, moreover, is historical, since no other artist has come close to such numbers. The list is headed by ‘6AM’, a single released in 2015 in collaboration with Farruko. The rest of the ranking is made up of the following songs:

– ‘oh come on‘, released in 2014

– ‘Safari‘Feat. Pharrell Qilliams, Bia & Sky

– ‘My people‘Feat. Willy Williams

– ‘X’ Nicky Jam Feat. J Balvin

– ‘With Height’, simple where he collaborates with Rosalía

– ‘China‘ – Anuel Feat. J Balvin, Karol G, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna

– ‘Now he says‘ – Chris Jeday Feat. J Bailvin and Ozuna

– ‘I Like It‘ – Cardi B Feat. J Bailvin & Bad Bunny

– ‘don’t know me‘ (Remix) – Jhay Cortez Feat. J Balvin & Bad Bunny

– ‘Again‘ – Zion & Lennox Feat. J Balvin

Finally, it is worth noting that ‘Mi gente’ is the single with the most views: more than three billion in less than five years, since the video clip was published on YouTube in 2017 under the Universal Music label.

KEEP READING:

Do bells ring? Carlos Torres’s girlfriend showed her engagement ring in networks

Video: Yina Calderón’s surgeon showed the shocking result of the surgeries to which the businesswoman underwent