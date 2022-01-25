Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme, opens his heart and reveals how he met his fiancé Jonathan Bencomo

Johnny Caz, brother of Eduin Caz and Lead singer of Grupo Firme, in an interview for the YouTube channel “PepeyTeo” gave details of how she met her fiancé Jonathan Bencomo.

The singer, originally from Baja California, revealed that the first time she saw her boyfriend was 13 years ago, thanks to both were members of the folkloric ballet of their respective high schools and they used to hold competitions in various parts of the Mexican Republic, until one day they coincided in Chiapas.

“It was a Wednesday of the first week of November 2008 at the Chiapas Zoo. I see a tall, big-eyed blond with a backwards cap in a purple shirt and I said: Good afternoon.” he remembered.

Although he was attracted to Bencomo, he did not do anything to get closer to him other than friends, so he only maintained communication through social networks, since they did not live in the same city.

However, due to adverse circumstances they stopped talking for a while until they finally met again, once Johnny Caz He had declared himself homosexual.

“We talked to each other every day, we talked and suddenly we stopped talking for a year and we were still great friends and it was like the attraction was gone”, he remembered between laughs.

The relationship between the two was very close, to the extent that both shared their experiences with other couples, and even Jonathan Bencomo called himself straight.

However, the affection was mutual and one day they both decided to make a promise to each other, that if they did not find a partner before their 40th birthday they would stay together.

How did Jhonny Caz and Jonathan Bencomo become boyfriends?

Finally on February 14, Jhonny Caz invited his fiancé to go to Guadalajara to a Grupo Firme concert, he accepted and during the show Bencomo broke down in tears upon seeing the show.

At that moment she knew that he was the man she needed in her life: “I need a man in my life who is happy like this with the triumphs that I have.”

At the end of the concert, both saw each other in the dressing room, where Jhonny Caz asked Jonathan Bencomo to be his boyfriend. Their relationship was consolidated thanks to the confinement caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Now almost two years after they had been formally dating, Jonathan Bencomo asked her to marry him during a Grupo Firme concert in New York last November.

Some days ago the couple shared the news that together they bought their first house and are already preparing for their wedding which will be at the end of this year.

Here you can see the statements of Jhonny Caz: