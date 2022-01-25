Joe Biden would launch package in February

For months now, bitcoin and cryptocurrency companies have been demanding clarification of the regulatory framework for their industry. It seems that February will be the month in which this will be decided, since the White House is preparing an initial regulation strategy that will possibly be presented in February.

In mid-January, CriptoNoticias reported that, according to some reports, companies in the field of cryptocurrencies would be preparing for a possible barrage of regulations that would take place this year. To this, the most recent information reported by Bloomberg would be added, in which it indicates, according to its sources, that the White House would be requiring federal agencies to carry out investigations on the investment risks associated with crypto assets.

Because of this, it would be the White House itself, hand in hand with President Joe Biden, that would be at the forefront of cryptocurrency regulations. It should be clarified that, according to reported CriptoNoticias, the United States will not ban bitcoin, according to Gary Gensler, current director of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to Bloomberg sources, the agencies that carry out the investigations would be developing strategies to analyze possible “systematic” impacts to financial dynamics, as well as economic, regulatory and even national security challenges in the realm of cryptocurrencies.

To this investigation is added the information recently published in CriptoNoticias, announcing how the SEC has shown a more permissive attitude towards bitcoin, maintaining its investor protection position.

A possible path for a CBDC in the United States

China and Russia have already made progress on their own central bank digital currencies or CBDCs, with the digital yuan having the longest run so far.

Thus, regulations expected to be released in FebruaryAlthough they do not define a path of prohibition – or at least that is what is expected – they may be the beginning for the launch of the United States CBDC.

However, as reflected in the Bloomberg report, it seems that this report will not define a firm position regarding the advance of CBDCs in the United States because the Federal Reserve has not yet given its approval, although it has published a preliminary report on the next steps to take.

Companies push to define regulations

The regulatory environment in the United States has been in the midst of uncertainties, not because of fear of restrictions, but because of the lack of regulations. This has led companies to look for solutions to put pressure on the government.

At the beginning of last December, 6 directors of Bitcoin companies declared before the United States Congress, requesting better regulations. Likewise, a report came to light showing how US-based bitcoin companies had increased their spending on lobbying and influence, to pressure authorities to speed up regulations.

For now, it remains to wait for the final publication by the White House to define the next path to follow, by cryptocurrency companies, on the regulatory framework within the United States.