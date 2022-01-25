Julio César Chávez Jr: Self-sabotage as a method

Julio Cesar Chavez jr. it has become a parody of itself. He seems to enjoy it. Attention is your fuel. The Son of the Legend does not notice mockery or scandals. The more people talk about him, regardless of tone, the better for his cause.

One day he tells that he appreciates Ovid Guzman. On the other, without the slightest sense of public shame, he airs his problems with his father. It is uncomfortable to say the least to hear him criticize other fighters. Between family lawsuits and unsolicited confessions, the career of the former Mexican boxing diamond is consumed.

Memory says that one day everything was different. And if the multiverses were real, perhaps in one of the many alternate realities, Chávez Jr. was able to honor the surname that chance gave him.

He said Johan Cruyff that if the student does not surpass the teacher, neither is the student good nor is the teacher good. It seems that the Chávez brothers, Señor and Junior, understood the premise very well.

Julio César Chávez Jr. faces Daniel Jacobs in December 2019. The American had fought six months ago with Saúl Álvarez. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The combination was moving: a boxing icon, come down due to drugs, who managed to reform himself thanks to the impetus of a scion willing to repeat his glories. Junior’s boyish face, free from all the scum that comes with boxing, invited optimism.

The media saw in Chávez Jr. the ideal product. Young, with certain qualities, and a radiant surname. It had to be cared for and pampered. The projects, in the ring and in the cameras, do not come together in a heartbeat. The artistic patience of those who understand the future as a sum of everyday banalities is required.

When boxing returned to open television in Mexico in 2006, Chávez Jr. was the letter of introduction of Aztec TV. Of course there were consecrated boxers, but therein lies one of the secrets of boxing: glory, when achieved, ceases to be pleasant; instead, the path to reach her is overflowing with emotions.

And that path included romantic revenge. Grover Wiley, executioner of Chávez father in the last fight of his career, was overwhelmed by Chavez Junior. The fight, of course, was not as passionate as the day before, charged with a sentimental and patriotic atmosphere. In three rounds the family revenge was consummated.

Julio César Chávez Sr. supporting his son in his fight against Daniel Jacobs in December 2019. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Soon, all the propaganda machinery enjoyed by the Chavez clan had to deal with a counterpart. Televisa He had his own project. Saul Alvarez it was his name and they called him Cinnamon. He was not accompanied by a surname of boxing lineage, but a television station capable of manufacturing presidents.

No one knows when Álvarez first challenged Chávez. The truth is that he did it day and night for a long time. They all turned a deaf ear. If they had to fight, it would be on a distant day. The industry understood that you shouldn’t shoot yourself in the foot.

The paths were parallel, who knows if by chance or by necessity. Chávez Jr. and Canelo were world champions in the same year: 2011. Chávez Jr. defeated an ‘unknown’ Sebastian Zbik. He snatched the WBC middleweight belt from him.

That day, June 4, 2011, the eyes of Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez They shone brighter than those of his son. For the scion it was duty accomplished; for the father, the eternalization of glory. With freddie roach, best coach in the world and architect of manny pacquiao, in his corner, there were no impossible.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. knocked down Sergio Martinez in the twelfth round of their fight. However, the Argentine dominated the entire fight and snatched the WBC middleweight belt from him. (Steve Marcus/REUTERS)

Then came three successful defenses, until it appeared Sergio Martinez. The Wonderful He was a textbook Argentine: self-esteem through the roof and with pins in his tongue. His words went deep into father and son, who had never faced anyone with such pugilistic or dialectical skill.

Chavez Junior lost his first and only world title on September 15, 2012. Paradoxes where they exist, the date that Chávez father established as sacred for boxing was the same one that perforated the immaculate career of his son.

In the twelfth round, after being dominated throughout the fight, Chavez Jr. came close to knocking out Martinez. If he had succeeded in an alternate reality, those who know say his career would have been brilliant.

Julio César Chávez Jr. with his father and Sebastian Zbik, a German boxer whom Junior defeated in 2011 to win his first and only world title. (Elizabeth Fuentes/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images)

The truth is that Chávez son tested positive for marijuana after the fight. The triumph weighed down by doping would have scandalized all of Mexico. The defeat accompanied by doping had a mitigating effect, perhaps balsamic: it seemed that losing a world title was the least worrying for the career of the Son of the Legend.

Time broke the spell. Publicly, Chávez Sr. never again showed pride in Chávez Junior. The most common thing was to see how he covered his face with a hand as a sign of shame. Canelo Álvarez gained all the fame and money that were for julito. His career is dying, even if he says otherwise.

Little should all that matter at this point. Chávez Jr. will have many years of anecdotes to scatter on Instagram. The focus of attention is assured. The light that illuminates legends never mattered to him.

