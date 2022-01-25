Kobe Bryant and his inheritance, how was it distributed among the family?

The NBA dressed in mourning two years ago, since this mournful anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryantwho was a basketball legend and left a millionaire inheritance to his family.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.where her 13-year-old daughter also lost her life, Gianna Bryantas well as other victims: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, and Ara Zobayan.

At the time of his death, Kobe left a net worth of 600 million dollarsaccording to information from Celebrity Net Worth.

Bryant managed to make that fortune after 20 years of experience in the NBA, where he also added for his various sponsorships and investments.

The basketball player created Granity Studios, his own multimedia studio in charge of creating stories through sports, just as he did with his short film “Dear Basketball”, which was awarded an Oscar in 2018.

In his career he earned more than 328 million dollars and 350 from endorsements such as Nike, Sprite, McDonald’s, Turkish Airlines, Lenovo, Hublot, Panini, among others.

In addition, after his death, his autobiography ‘The Mamba Mentality: How I Play’ sold more than 300 thousand copies, for which he added 20 million more.

The only heirs were his wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

The fight with Vanessa’s mother

Vanessa Bryant ran from her house to her own mother and she sued her because she assures that Kobe promised her never to abandon her.

That way, sophia laine demands financial compensation, since she also worked as a “personal assistant” for Kobe and Vanessa for years, as well as a nanny for their granddaughters.

