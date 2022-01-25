‘La Tri’ sends a message after the decision of the National COE

The National COE did not approve public attendance for the match against Brazil.

This Monday, January 24, 2022, the National COE confirmed that it did not approve public attendance for the Ecuador match against Brazil at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, before which ‘La Tri’ used their social networks to express their sadness at this decision.

‘La Tri’ will have to play one of the most important matches of these Qualifiers without the presence of their fans in the stands, since the National COE He denied the request for a 60% capacity and suggested to the cantonal COE that the match be held without an audience.

Given this resolution, ‘La Tri’ used their social networks to post a message that represents the sentiment of the majority of the fans; on the other hand, It is yet to be confirmed what action will be taken towards the fans who bought tickets for this match.

In the next few hours, the FEF is expected to make an official statement in the face of this situation and clarify the decisions to be made in the future.