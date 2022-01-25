Last medical report on Egan: it is expected that “he can wake up little by little”

Egan Bernal, the only Colombian who has conquered the Tour de France. Photo: Credit: Twitter INEOS

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, the only Latin American to win the Tour de France and current champion Italy spin, underwent surgery after suffering several fractures and a “thoracic trauma” in an accident he starred in while training near Bogotá.

This Tuesday the Clinic University of La Sabana issued the fourth statement on the health of the Cundinamarca runner, in which it is explained that “the patient has been given ventilatory, hemodynamic and inotropic management, to give him the best support.”

“It is hoped that the patient can be awakened little by little, to give him the possibility that with all the volumes of liquid that he has needed, he can gradually recover. In the next few days, the risk of infection and pulmonary contusion will be managed, in order to achieve better stability for the patient,” adds the document signed by Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez, director of the clinic.

On this Tuesday morning the Ineos Grenadiers, the team to which Bernal belongs, stated that “doctors were able to medically immobilize his right leg and stabilize the fractured vertebrae in two separate surgeries last night. He is now in an intensive care unit where other potential secondary injuries are being managed, as well as his body’s response to the trauma.”

also spoke Flor Gomez, mother of Egan Bernal, who in dialogue with Caracol Radio expressed: “Thank you all, because I know that the country has been praying for him. God is working in him and things are going well. The surgeries have been successful. At this time we have to keep praying that the recovery is a success and we are doing well, blessed God”.