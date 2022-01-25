Leo Messi dined in Barcelona with Xavi, Busquets and Alba

The star Leo Messi, who since last August has signed in Paris Saint Germain, came to Barcelona this Monday, January 24, 2022, where at night he went to dinner with his former teammates in the Barça team, Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Busquets Y Jordi Alba.

The current soccer player PSG, the coach of Barca, who is celebrating his birthday this Tuesday, and the captain, maintain a great friendship and they have not missed the chance to be able to meet again, said the Spanish newspaper Sport. Jordi Alba also attended the appointment.

Xavi Hernández’s birthday was celebrated in a Japanese restaurant located in the upper part of the city. The four shared a table and tablecloth with their respective partners and with Pepe Costa, former employee of the club closely linked to the figure of Leo Messi, reported the journalist of the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, jordi battle.

The presence of the Argentine in Barcelona and the fact that he was having dinner with the Barça coach and captain a week before the closing of the winter market spawned all kinds of speculations. But the truth is that Messi was visiting, taking advantage of the Ligue 1 break and the rest it has given them Mauricio Pochettino. Recently recovered from covid-19, Scaloni did not call him to play the matches that the Argentine team is going to play.

Tomorrow, January 25, Xavi turns 42, his first anniversary as coach of the Barca, and on Monday night he began to celebrate with two good friends, said Batalla.

Once he returned from qatar contact with Busquets Y Sunrise is daily, but instead with Leo Messi It had been several months since they met. Partners for many years in the dressing room of the Barca and good friends, commented on the progress of the team, the difficulties that Xavi is encountering in his new stage as Barça coach and the performance of the Argentine in the ranks of PSG.

“And surely they also imagined what the current Barça would have been like if Messi had stayed and now had Xavi as coach, an option that excited the Argentine when he thought he would continue to be linked to the club of his life,” said Batalla.

Messi promotes PSG on social media

Paris Saint-Germain shows off its chest on social networks, where it claims to have exceeded 150 million followers, thanks to the boost that the arrival of the Argentine last summer has given Leo Messi.

In 2021, the club from the French capital increased the number of fans and, 10 months after having exceeded the 100 million barrier, it ended the year above 150 million, the entity said in a statement.

The trigger for this explosion was Messi, who arrived last August from Barcelona. The club added 20 million followers in a few weeks, a dynamic that has subsequently continued at the rate of an additional 1 million per week on average.

Director of communications of the club, Jean Martial Ribes, also highlighted the “rich content, increasingly attractive” that they propose on their social networks, while promising more innovation to continue growing.

For the moment, PSG has located in several points of the town a ephemeral sculpture celebrating 150 million followers and invites fans to take pictures with it and upload it to the networks, with the promise of being able to win a jersey signed by the team.

The club boasts of being “the most followed brand in France on Instagram”, where it has 50 million fans, and the most followed football club in the world on TikTok, with 23 million followers.

Although it is still far from clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona, which attract more than 250 million fans, PSG has in a short time entered the list of the most appreciated by the amateurs in the social networks.

To promote the brand, it has 150 fan clubs spread across 85 countries, with Brazil as the main source of followers, 5.2 million on Instagram, 2.5 million on TikTok.

A dynamic also growing in Algeria, India, Indonesia, Mexico or Argentina, says the entity.

Two years after celebrating half a century of life and after more than a decade in the hands of a Qatari investment fund, PSG have taken a leap qualitativeboth at sports and club level.

Since the arrival of its current owners, the PSG It has celebrated 27 titles, of the 43 that appear in its showcases.