Leo Messi is in Barcelona! The Argentine dined with several…

The national team break allows several players to take a few days off, and Leo Messi has not missed the opportunity to return to Barcelona and share with his former FC Barcelona teammates. The Argentine decided not to travel for his team’s matches against Chile and Colombia, after completing their qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in November.

On Monday night, Messi met with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to celebrate the birthday of the coach, Xavi Hernández, who turns 42 this Tuesday, January 25. The Paris Saint-Germain striker had said that he will take advantage of these days to physically recover from the consequences of COVID, a virus that prevented him from playing during the first three weeks of the year.

Just on Sunday Lionel returned to the field of the Parc des Princes in PSG’s rout against Stade de Reims (4-0). The man from Rosario entered in the 63rd minute in place of his compatriot Ángel Di María and assisted Marco Verratti four minutes later to make it 3-0 temporarily, being the Italian’s second goal of the day. Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira completed the win.

Messi did not see action from the 22 of December, in the draw against FC Lorient (1-1). That day, the ’30’ played 90 minutes in a match that PSG was about to lose. Mauro Icardi equalized in minute 90+1, saving Mauricio Pochettino’s men from defeat just before Christmas. During the festivities, Messi contracted COVID in Argentina.

The return of Messi, a possibility

After learning of Leo’s meeting with his former teammates, inevitably social networks were flooded with rumors about the possible return of the best player in the world to Catalonia. His adaptation problems in Paris and Xavi’s presence on the culé bench would be the perfect excuse for the Argentine’s return, whom Dani Alves invited to return a few days ago. However, the former Barça ’10’ has a contract with PSG until 2024, but dreaming doesn’t cost anything.