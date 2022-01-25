Lo Nuestro Award 2022: Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin are the most nominated artists | Lo Nuestro Award

On January 25, the nominees list to Lo Nuestro Award 2022delivery that this year is made up of 35 categories and where the names of Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin as the most nominated artists. In addition, voting was opened for the public to vote for their favorite singer, with the deadline to do so being Monday, February 7.
Will be next february 24 when the 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro takes place from the FTX Arena in Miami and will be broadcast live on Univision starting at 7P/6C with the already traditional special Noche de Estrellas, where you can see the arrival of the artists and invited to this great celebration.
This year the award will be held with the theme ‘Vive el Momento’, that is, a joyful and optimistic celebration of today, the present. A total of 166 artists have been included in their nominations. Among its new categories are DJ of the Year, Song of the Year – Pop-Urban/Dance and The Perfect Mix of the Year.
The most nominated artists for the 34th installment of Premio Lo Nuestro
In this edition, the triple tie between the singers Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin stands out as the most nominated artists. Each of them has 10 nominations in categories like Lo Nuestro Award Artist, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo also appears twice in the category of Song Of The Year – Pop for the songs ‘Amén’ and ‘Vida De Rico’, while his production ‘Mis Manos’ participates in the categories of Album Of The Year and Album Of The Year. Pop Year
Christian Nodal and his song ‘Tell me how you want’, which he performs as a duet with Angela Aguilar, is present in Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican, while his collaboration with Alejandro Fernández with ‘Duele’ also participates in the same category. The 23-year-old performer and composer is also present in the category of Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican.
On the other hand, the name of the urban genre singer J Balvin stands out in categories such as Collaboration ‘Crossover’ Of The Year for their hit ‘In Da Getto’in Song of the Year – Urban for ‘Tu Veneno’ and in Male Artist of the Year – Urban.
With nine nominations are Bad Bunny and Karol Gsome of them thanks to their songs ‘Dákiti’ and ‘Bichota’, respectively, and they are also two names that resonate in the Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year category.
With eight nominations are Caliber 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro. With seven nominations for the Premio Lo Nuestro 20221 stand out Angela Aguilar, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce and Wisin.
Details of the celebration of Premio Lo Nuestro 2022
The 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro recognizes the most successful genres of Latin music: pop, urban, regional Mexican and tropicalbut also adds a new category, DJ Of The Year with 10 nominees.
Voting to choose the winners of its 35 categories will be closed at the last minute on monday 7 february.
Enjoy the Premio Lo Nuestro award ceremony next Thursday, February 24, starting at 7P/6C with the live broadcast of the already traditional magenta carpet inside the special Noche de Estrellas and an hour later, at 8P/7C, the great Latin music party. All for the Univision signal.