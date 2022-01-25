Lourdes Maldonado: who was the murdered journalist in Mexico (and why had she asked AMLO for help)

  • Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  • BBC News World correspondent in Mexico

Mexican journalist Lourdes Maldonado was murdered this Sunday in front of her home in Tijuana.

One day after the Mexican photojournalist Margarito Martínez was murdered on January 17, his colleague, Lourdes Maldonado, dedicated her entire radio and television program to him as a tribute.

“For all of us it has been a shock (…). In the microsecond that he opened the door (of his car) and bent down to leave his material, boom, they shot him in the head. If that is not planned and He is hunted, I don’t know what you would call him (…). We are all demanding that his murder not go unpunished,” he stated bluntly live.

Only five days after saying these words, a few kilometers away, Maldonado was also murdered in the same city, Tijuana, in the north of the considered country the deadliest to practice journalism.

Maldonado was aware of the risk he was running. “I fear for my life” He even told Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador face to face during a press conference three years ago.

