Low blow: Anuel AA premieres a song with his girlfriend, on Karol G’s birthday

The singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old has just whitewashed her new relationship on social networks with her Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral. Several days ago they were seen together on the beach and were also seen in different activities on their social media profiles until confirmation came.

Anuel and Yailin. Source: instagram @ anuelaa0ficial

For its part, Carol G She was very happy and holding hands with her colleague Feid. It was during a basketball game to see the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz, at the former “Staples Center” in California. She let him take photos and was in a good mood.

