Low blow: Anuel AA premieres a song with his girlfriend, on Karol G’s birthday

The singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old has just whitewashed her new relationship on social networks with her Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral. Several days ago they were seen together on the beach and were also seen in different activities on their social media profiles until confirmation came.

Anuel and Yailin. Source: instagram @ anuelaa0ficial

For its part, Carol G She was very happy and holding hands with her colleague Feid. It was during a basketball game to see the victory of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz, at the former “Staples Center” in California. She let him take photos and was in a good mood.

Karol G and Feid. Source: twitter @fansdelshow

This makes it clear that both Carol G like Anuel AA they rebuilt their love life and that between them there is only a friendship relationship as La Bichota explained in one of her last publications that she made in 2021. But now Anuel AA decided to take a cheap shot and announced that she is releasing material on next February 14.

What is special about this date is that in addition to being Valentine’s Day, it is Karol G’s 30th birthday and on that day he will launch a new song with his girlfriend Yailin, the most viral. He himself published a clip in which he is seen hugging his new love.

Along with the images Anuel AA wrote “if you look for me, I’m in the neighborhood”. Immediately, the fans who were hurt by her breakup with Karol G fell on her and told her that she is doing it on purpose to hurt Karol G, and Internet users still do not accept Yailin.