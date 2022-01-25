Luis Fernando Muriel responds to a lawsuit for support of his daughters, Paula Rentería | football curiosities

A harsh statement highlighted the seriousness of the confrontation they have louis muriel and his ex-wifePaula Renteriawhich has already passed to the judicial courts.

The soccer player revealed details of what he pays for the support of the three daughters he has with the Valle del Cauca woman and even accused her of blackmailing him to achieve what, according to him, is an “insatiable” appetite for more money.

Rentería announced in the last few hours that she had sued her ex-partner for breaches of the divorce agreements, which cost a millionaire sum that, according to her, the athlete has refused to pay in full. “He is not executing the payments for the amounts that were agreed upon. In addition, we had reached an agreement that he paid for the girls’ education and school and their health. Now he told me to assume that myself. He has stopped responding as he should since she married her new partner,” Rentería had said at Ground Zero.

The truth is that this conflict, which is in the private sphere, has come to light on behalf of both, by making their differences public in the media and social networks.

Muriel published an extensive statement, signed by her lawyer Alfonso Garavito, in which she details several complaints against her ex-wife: “Mrs. Renteria’s disloyal and dishonest conduct, dealing with intimate and private matters in order to discredit Mr. Muriel, becomes a reprehensible tool, when what is pointed out by it lacks truth”, says the text.

The accusations even include crimes such as blackmail: “The behavior of Mrs. Paula Rentería has become reiterated, trying to blackmail my client before the media, previously and for various acts, my client has had to request the intervention of the judicial and police bodies of both Italy and Colombia, for each act of insult, slander, alteration and defamation of which Ms. Rentería has unfairly accused him,” the statement added.

“Dealing with such a sensitive matter, such as the health and well-being of girls, outside the judicial courts, shows us the low moral levels of individuals based on a voracious, excessive and unrealizable economic appetite,” says the lawyer.

Interestingly, it is he himself in the text who reveals the figures of the dispute, assuring that Muriel made the enrollment of her three daughters in school from Italy due to the “irresponsibility” of the mother: “30 million pesos a month are not enough for the exclusive welfare of the daughters of Mr. Muriel and now irrationally seeks an increase of 327 million monthly”.

Muriel, in turn, said that there are no lawsuits against her for lack of food: “I want to clarify that at no time have I failed to comply with my obligations to my daughters, therefore there is no process against me for non-compliance with the quota food, the only process that is underway is that of an increase in the food quota, since what was agreed upon is not enough for this person and requires astronomical figures”.

Without a doubt, the lawsuit promises to reveal more details, those that both parties insist on protecting, out of respect for the minors involved. Privacy is difficult when the protagonists are the first to violate it.