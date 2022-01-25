Luis Miguel would be bankrupt and with his last reserves

Luis Miguel is always found flooding the media. In recent weeks there have been two very strong rumors about the “Sol de México”: the first spoke of the singer being about to lose one of his arms, while the other claimed that he was in bankruptcy and that his situation was irretrievable.

Given all that has been talked about Luis Miguel, Antonio Mauri Villariño, known as Tony Mauri, went out to deny all information that was circulating, leaving all the followers calm.

Is Luis Miguel bankrupt?

“I don’t think (that he is bankrupt), he has a team, very interesting, solid, I don’t think he has that situation, as far as I know, personally, he is not in that situation. I hope not, because he has done a great job with everything that has come through the series, the tour that he had was a very successful tour, “ said Toño Mauri in an interview for the program “Sale el Sol”.

All information about what Luis Miguel It was not in its best economic moment, it emerged after season three of “Luis Miguel, the series” ended. But, the reality is that, as indicated by the history that is shown through the production of Netflix, the idea of ​​​​launching the series was to save the interpreter of “Sun, sand and sea” from the bankruptcy.

Luckily, the years and experience have made the singer evolve and change his way of seeing life, or at least his friend commented:

“I can tell you that the Luis Miguel right now is not the one from 10 years ago, he is another person, and it is part of maturity, part of the learning that life gives you, I do think he is a person who has changed a lot, yes , definitely yes”.

Regarding the problem he had with his arm and what awaits him in the future, Toño Mauri said:

“As far as I know, I didn’t know, I don’t have a record (that he told him) ‘I have a problem with my arm’, never… What I do know is that he is very motivated, he is looking for songs, man! Luis MiguelWhat we want is for more things to come out, especially music”.

What he did not make clear is when he plans to launch his next projects, so we will have to wait until the Mexican star gives us the great news through his social networks. Will it be for 2022?