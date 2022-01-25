Mango open a flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York

Building on Fifth Avenue in New York where Mango will open next year



The fashion chain, which already had eight stores in the US, will occupy 2,100 square meters in a historic building in the Plaza District

The Mango fashion group will land in force in 2022 in one of the best shopping areas in New York, within the framework of its growth plan in the United States, where it opened four points of sale last year and doubled its presence in the country.

Mango anticipates opening a 2,100-square-meter flagship store in the Plaza District, on New York’s Fifth Avenue, in the first half of next year. The establishment will be installed in Grande Dame, a building from the end of the 20s of the last century that is located at number 711 of the avenue and that in its day housed the headquarters of corporations such as NBC, Columbia Pictures or Coca-Cola.

“The opening of the new ‘flagship store’ on Fifth Avenue is a great step forward for Mango in its omnichannel development strategy in the US,” Daniel López, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises, commented on Wednesday. For the director of the Spanish company, the opening of this store in such an exclusive location will boost Mango’s brand recognition “both in the American market and internationally”.

The group owned by Isak Andic has been operating in the US since 2006. In 2017, the company renovated its store in New York’s SoHo, in 2019 it sealed an alliance with Macy’s to accelerate the growth of its online business, and last year it opened four points of sale in malls in New Jersey, New York and Miami.