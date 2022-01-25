Mango will open a 2,100 m2 store on Fifth Avenue in New York | Companies

Mango takes a step forward in its growth plan in the US. The textile company announced this Tuesday that it will open a large 2,100-square-meter store, distributed over three floors, on Fifth Avenue in New York, one of the most emblematic areas and exclusive to the city.

This will be located in the lower area of ​​the Grande Dame building, at number 711 Fifth Avenue. According to the company, it is a historic building, whose construction dates back to the end of the 1920s, and which has been the headquarters of companies such as NBC, Columbia Pictures or Coca-Cola. The opening of the establishment is scheduled for the first half of this year. In it, the firm will sell lines for women, men and children.

The opening responds to the growth plan that Mango is undertaking in the US. Last year it already opened four stores in that country, in Menlo Park and American Dream malls, both in New Jersey; at Roosevelt Field, in New York; and Dadeland in Miami, Florida. With the new Fifth Avenue store, the firm will add a total of 9 establishments in the country, where it arrived at the end of 2006. There it also closed an agreement with the local operator Macy’s, in 2019, to sell its clothes in its store on-line.

“The opening of the new flagship store on Fifth Avenue is a great step forward for Mango in its omnichannel development strategy in the US. Having a store with these characteristics in one of the most prestigious locations with the highest traffic on the continent It will allow us to increase our brand recognition, both in the American market and internationally,” says Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises at Mango, in a press release.