Manuel Mijares reacted to the “flirting” of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez towards Lucero

Photos: Darkroom

Weeks after a video went viral where the exact moment in which Saul Cinnamon Alvarez approached bright Star in the middle of a musical presentation to give her a rose and a kiss, Manuel Mijares He assured that he was not jealous of the detail that the boxer had with his ex-wife.

The interpreter of great successes as The privilege of loving, Soldier of love, To love us more, Bellaamong many others, had a meeting with the media upon arrival at the Mexico City International Airport. In the middle of the microphones and cameras, Mijares reacted, for the first time and forcefully, to speculation about a possible episode of jealousy that could have resulted after the meeting between the actress and the Mexican athlete.

Without delving into your feelings, Manuel Mijares ended the rumors by assuring that “No” was jealous for what happened. It should be remembered that during the ex-partner’s concert for a private company, the boxer from Guadalajara also took the stage to dedicate a stanza of That and more to America’s Brideoriginal theme of Joan Sebastian.

(Photo: Instagram/@Canelo)

During that moment, the 63-year-old singer remained static, but smiling, which ended up sparking speculation. During the interview recovered by the program TodayMijares explained that he did not accompany the Cinnamon in his interpretation because he did not know the lyrics of the song: “We do not, we do not know the song … yes, well, very well”, he shared.

Finally, the CDMX native confessed his secret to having a cordial and friendly relationship with his ex-wife. It should be remembered that Manuel Mijares and Lucero were married in 1997 in a great wedding that captured the attention of the entire country, since the artists had arrived at the altar in the midst of controversy due to their age difference. the singer was 39 years old while the protagonist of I am your master I was barely 28.

The then couple had become one of the darlings of the public and had a fairly solid marriage with their two children: Jose Manuel, who was born in 2001 and bright Starwho came into their lives in 2005. However, in 2011 they surprised with the news of their separation after 14 years of romantic relationship.

Although they are no longer a couple, Lucero and Mijares had two children during the time their marriage lasted (Photo: Instagram / @luceromexico)

“Respect each other, love each other, depends on each couple”, added the singer. Currently, Mexican artists maintain a good relationship thanks to the strong bond of affection and friendship that they have formed over the years.

It should be remembered that their private life is still linked, as they have tried to stay close for their children. The two even made the decision to be neighbors.

For his part, a few days ago Lucero shared his feelings after the actions that the Mexican athlete did in his honor during the controversial presentation. the protagonist of Dawna telenovela that hit the big screen in 2005 and is currently being broadcast on the Stars channelalso held a meeting with the media upon arrival at the same airport.

After her divorce from Manuel Mijares, Lucero began a relationship with Michel Kuri, her current partner. @michel_kuri_s / Instagram

As she walked towards the transport that would take her back home, the America’s Bride She denied that her ex-husband had been jealous of her encounter with the boxer: oh okay”, He commented, which caused laughter from those present.

Without stopping, the 52-year-old interpreter recognized the value that Saúl had Cinnamon Álvarez to get up on stage, take the microphone and sing the song. However, she agreed that she does not know how to sing and, when asked what grade she gave her after hearing it face to face, she did not want to give a numerical or qualitative value.

“As he says, he doesn’t know how to sing, but he likes to sing”, he declared. “That he really wanted it, yes”, he continued.

