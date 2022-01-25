Matt LaFleur wants him for NFL 2022

After his dramatic elimination in the Playoffs, the coach of the Wisconsin squad addressed the future of his quarterback.

Resounding failure was what he lived Green Bay Packers in the 2021-22 season of the National Football League (NFL), where they arrived as the best team in the National Conference, hand in hand with their figure Aaron Rodgers, and ended up being eliminated in the Divisional Round by San Francisco 49ers.

After the defeat at Lambeau Field, the quarterback spoke at a press conference and when asked about his future in the franchise, he stated that “I’ll take some time and have conversations with the people here and then I’ll take some time and make a decision.“.

In the midst of this uncertainty, the day after the elimination of Playoffs, the coach of the Packers, matt lafleur, referred to Rodgers’ situation in the institution, hinting that, although they depend on the player’s decision, the idea is continue into the 2022 NFL season.

Packers make a decision on Aaron Rodgers



“I talked to Aaron for a long time And I’ll keep what we talk about private, but i hope he will be back with us next year“, LaFleur pointed out and then highlighted the work carried out by the quarterback during his years in the Wisconsin franchise.

The Packers quarterback added that Rodgers “has done too much for a long time for this organization, this city, this team and I want to respect their process. What you need to do to make the best decision for him; certainly I would love for him to be a Packer and be until the day he retires“.