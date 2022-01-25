Mayor of New York says he will fight violence with a coordinated security plan

New York – Mayor of New YorkEric Adams said today that the crisis of violence affecting the city must be addressed with a coordinated plan that includes local, state and federal agencies, insisting that he will not hand it over to criminals.

Adams met today with representatives of crisis management organizations and politicians to listen to suggestions on the violence that affects New York, after in the most recent incident on Friday, police officer Jason Rivera was killed while his partner Wilbert Mora fights for his life.

“Violence is not going to divide us, we must stay united, this is how we can face this”, told New Yorkers who have seen incidents of violence on the streets and in the subway in the last two weeks, during a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

The organizations told Adams that they are doing what they can to deal with the situation but are dealing with agency bureaucracy, which makes their work difficult.

Adams, who was sworn into office on January 1 and has been relentless by the violence, assured the organizations that each city agency will have a liaison for the crisis management team.

The mayor and former police officer reported that next week he will give details about the initiatives he will launch to deal with this violence, which he assures is caused by a “small group” whom he intends to identify as well as the root of the problem to combat them, as he promised. during his election campaign.

“We are going to design the action plan for security and show how we got here”, he stated at the conference after the meeting of just over an hour, which was held in the Bronx.

According to Adams, many point to the controversial bail reform that took place in the city as one of the causes of the rise in violence “but there are other seeds that are feeding it and if we do not identify them correctly and put a plan in place to remove them We are not going to be able to solve the problem.”

He insisted that Washington’s help is needed, which he already asked for after the policeman’s death, to stop the flow of weapons arriving in this city.

In another act of violence this week, a girl who was in a vehicle with her mother was hit in the cheek by a stray bullet from an individual shooting another in the street.

“We are removing thousands of guns from the street, but there is an endless stream that continues to come across our city’s borders.”Adams affirmed that before the meeting he visited the Harlem barracks where Officer Rivera worked, as well as Officer Mora.

According to police, the gun with which the 22-year-old officer was killed was stolen and sold in Baltimore in 2017.

The person who shot the officers, who were responding to a domestic trouble call at an apartment in the Harlem neighborhood, was identified as Lashawn McNeil, 47, with a criminal record in multiple states.

McNeil, who is in critical condition after being injured by another police officer who accompanied Rivera and Mora, used a Glock pistol with a “drum” magazine that allows him to have an additional 40 rounds to the usual 10 of the weapon, which is prohibited in this state, unless you are an active member of the police or military, according to the New York Post.

The mayor said he was pleased to recall that during a meeting with US President Joe Biden last year, he recognized that there must be collaboration between state and federal agencies, in the same way that occurred during 9/11 to fight against terrorism.

Biden and the first lady regretted what happened to the police officers. “We keep them and their families in our prayers,” the president said in a tweet.