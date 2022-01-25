MC531, an API signed monitor driver

Inspired by the monitoring controls of their legendary mixing consoles, but designed to integrate into modern DAW-based workflows, API presents the MC531, an interesting and very complete monitor controller capable of managing up to seven input sound sources and sending them to a total of three stereo outputs, all with the good workmanship and sound quality that is expected to a house like API.

And how are those seven sources of input distributed? Well, in three pairs of balanced analog inputs, digital audio input (AES3 / USB), a stereo minijack input located on the front of the device and integrated Bluetooth connectivity. Seven sound sources that cover practically all needs that can be found in most studios, and can be routed to three balanced stereo outputs with an additional mono output for connecting a subwoofer.

Completing the MC531’s specifications are two independent headphone outputs, a Talkback microphone, an 18-segment LED resolution meter, and Mute, Mono, and Fader controls for the outputs. And being the manufacturer that it is, they could not miss the classic house brand knobs that give it such a professional appearance, at least for those who subscribe.

Featured Features

Three balanced analog stereo audio inputs.

Digital audio input (selectable between USB and AES3).

3.5mm stereo input.

Bluetooth connectivity.

Integrated API 2510 amplifier.

Three balanced analog stereo outputs.

Mono output with volume control for subwoofer.

Two headphone outputs.

18 segment LED meter.

Balanced measurement output that allows connection of external measurement systems.

Regarding the availability of the MC531, API refers to the usual distributors without giving too many details (probably due to the shortage of components that plagues the market right now); but yes that has set the price at $2,495.

More information: API