Meta Platforms: Facebook Results Could Boost Stocks

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

Stocks continue their upward trend

· Embracing the metaverse in 2022

Regulators have the company and its CEO in their sights

On both sides of a trillion dollar valuation

Betting against FB has been a mistake

When most of us think of social media, Facebook (NASDAQ:), whose company has recently been rebranded as Meta Platforms, comes to mind. Facebook has been around for 18 years. Those who bought FB shares when it went public in May 2012 paid $42.05 and saw its value more than halve after the IPO, hitting a low of $17.55 in September 2012.

However, at the end of 2021, FB shares closed at $336.35, eight times the opening price of May 2012.

Facebook became the platform of reference for users, but the key to the success of the business has been its ability to monetize through advertisers. FB’s access to data makes it one of the most valuable technology companies in the world. Meanwhile, that position also creates more of a regulatory and privacy issue for it.

As we head into 2022, Facebook has been embracing the metaverse as its next major project. The company went so far as to change its name to reflect its intention to become a leader in the network of 3D virtual worlds that it believes is the future of social connection.

Stocks continue their upward trend

From a long-term perspective, FB shares continue their upward trend at the end of January 2022.

Meta Platforms Monthly Chart.

Source: Barchart

Since FB’s IPO a decade ago, shares have gone from lows of $17.55 to highs of $384.33 in September 2021. At just under $309 per share on January 24, FB may be 20% below 2021 highs, but stocks still more than 16 times above 2012 lows.

FB Earnings And Earnings Estimates.

Source: Yahoo (NASDAQ:) Finance

As the chart shows, FB has beaten analysts’ earnings expectations for the past four consecutive quarters. FB will publish its fourth quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, February 2, after the market close, and the current EPS estimate is $3.84 per share. FB collects valuable data from its users, and advertisers are willing to pay large sums for access to their base.

An Investing.com survey of 54 analysts indicates a median price target of $396.46 per share, with forecasts ranging from $147 to $466. The average forecast is almost 32% above the price as of January 24.

Consensus Estimates of Analysts Polled By Investing.com.

Source: Investing.com

Embracing the metaverse in 2022

FB believes that the metaverse is the future, and has positioned the company to be a leader in the 3D virtual world. Its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, changed the company name from Facebook to Meta Platforms in late 2021, as part of a bid to put FB at the center of human interaction in the metaverse.

He is convinced that this is the next step in the technological advances of social networks. Aside from the metaverse, FB is working to enter the non-fungible token market of digital collectibles, a multi-billion dollar arena that is growing by leaps and bounds in 2022.

Regulators have the company and its CEO in their sights

FB and Zuckerberg have been at odds with Washington regulators for years. When the company tried to launch a cryptocurrency, Libra, Congress did not want to participate in the initiative. In a statement summarizing lawmakers’ plans for the company, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said:

“Change is coming. There is no question. And we mean it when we say we will take action. Here is my message to Mark Zuckerberg: Your time for invading our privacy, promoting toxic content, and preying on children and teens is over. Congress will take action.”

In the United States Capitol, where Democrats and Republicans disagree on virtually nothing, there is bipartisan agreement that FB has grown to a level where its power and access to data create unfair conditions of competition among other consequences. . Recently, a federal judge cleared the way for the Federal Trade Commission to move forward with a lawsuit seeking to break up FB, after the company argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed. Several state attorneys general are investigating Meta virtual reality group Oculus (NASDAQ:) for antitrust issues.

FB faces increased regulatory pressure or worse, as Congress could order the company to be dissolved. Many regulators and government officials believe that Zuckerberg and FB are getting too arrogant.

On both sides of a trillion dollar valuation

At around $309 per share, FB’s market capitalization is about $859 billion. When stocks peaked in late 2021, the company’s value surpassed the trillion-dollar level, joining Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Saudi Aramco (SE:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:) in the select trillion-dollar club.

Most companies with a trillion dollar market capitalization are technology companies. But FB is in a unique situation that draws scrutiny from regulators in the United States and around the world, as social media is a business that has great influence on people.

The more FB’s market capitalization grows, the more short regulators will want to tie the company. In many ways, this technology and social media company — and others like it — have much more influence over the people than the government, which is at the root of Zuckerberg’s problem with public officials.

Plus, it’s a vicious cycle, as advertisers can’t afford to ignore FB, which has established a powerful addressable market with data and AI capabilities second to none.

Betting against FB has been a mistake

Facebook’s position in the government’s crosshairs is nothing new. He has been in a controversial position for years, but profits and shares continue to rise. Betting against FB has been a tragic mistake over the last decade, despite numerous PR blunders, bad press, and repeated government investigations and hearings of the company.

Even if Washington gets its way and dissolves the company, the sum of the parts could end up being worth even more than the current whole.

In early 2022, the possibility of rising interest rates has weighed on all tech stocks, and Meta Platforms is no exception. However, technology is the future, and the metaverse is an area with tremendous profit potential.

Any drop in FB has been a buying opportunity in recent years. In January 2020, Facebook shares hit new all-time highs at $224.20 before the global pandemic sent the shares tumbling to lows of $137.10 in March 2020. At their latest highs, in September 2021, FB shares were more than 2.8 times above 2020 lows.

The sum of the parts of the Facebook spin-offs could end up being worth even more than the maximum valuation of the entire company if Washington manages to break Meta Platforms into pieces. Advertising is the daily bread of FB. Its technology is likely primed for whatever Washington decides is the future regulatory environment, as the programmers and brains behind the technology are far ahead of government lawmakers.

Facebook and the technology sector have seen strong corrections in early 2022. However, the power of the results that these companies can generate remains one of the main reasons why they will bottom out sooner rather than later.