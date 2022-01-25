Mexico loses one of its figures to play against Costa Rica and Panama

Mexico was reported that one of its best players is injured, so it will not play against Costa Rica and Panama.

The Mexico national team received bad news and it is that his striker Raul Jimenez, who militates in wolverhampton of England, will arrive at the concentration with a calf muscle problem, annoyance that did not let him participate in the meeting of his club this weekend so it is likely that he will not play in these days of the World Cup qualifying.

Jimenez will be evaluated by the medical body of the Tri, after the decision was made to make the trip to Aztec lands, but they are few chances that he has to play, although for the coaching staff it will be important for the striker to be part of the concentration and be with the group, for these meetings where you seek to get closer to Qatar 2022.

Gerardo Martino He is the one who has expressed his desire for the striker to be with the rest of his teammates these days, confirming well what he has made known since he took command of the team and it is to keep the union in the group, more taking into account that Raul He is one of the figures and references in the attack.

The mexicans they will return tomorrow to between us to prepare your visit to Jamaica next January 27, then they will return to their country where they will face two meetings as locals, on the 30th they will receive the visit of Costa Rica then on February 2 he will do the honors to Panama in the imposing stadium Aztec.

Mexico lost the good direction with which he started world cup road, the latest results caused him to drop to third place in the table with 14 points, the same ones you have Panama, which is fourth for having the best goal difference, while Canada is the leader with 16 units and U.S second with 15.