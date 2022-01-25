Mijares reacts to the compliments of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez towards Lucero

Manuel Mijares, Saúl “Canelo” Älvarez and Lucero / Courtesy

The singer Manuel Mijares reacted to the compliments that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez gave Lucero during the concert they both performed last month.

When meeting with reporters at the Mexico City Airport, the interpreter was questioned about this action that took place and about whose idea it was that the boxer went up to sing.

“I think it was him, not us, I didn’t know the song… yes, well, very well,” Mijares told the press.

And when he heard that Lucero commented that he didn’t care about the compliments that ‘El Canelo’ paid him, Mijares replied: “Well, yes, the truth is, grab my guitar and try to hit the tone”.

In the same way, the singer said he did not feel any jealousy and applauded that the boxer behaved incredible with them. “Yes, and apart from him, he was very cute, we were all in the dressing room, and he was very kind.”

Manuel Mijares and Saúl “Canelo” Älvarez and Lucero / Courtesy

On the other hand, upon hearing that he already “smells” like his father-in-law, after rumors that his daughter had an affair with a young man, Mijares said: “No, what happened? I’m still missing, everything is fine. Emiliano very good , Emiliano (Gatica) is a great friend of ours, wow, and we’ve known him since he was born!, son of Lucho and Coco, and when they were young they were very good friends and loved each other very much. What happens is that they suddenly do tiktoks together Beba already loves him very much”.

When talking about his offspring, the artist acknowledged that his daughter bears a great resemblance to Lucero. “The truth is that yes, especially the smile of Lucerito girl with Lucerito medium… they are the same, with the same character, good vibes, good”.

Without wanting to talk about the new romance that lives next to Pita de la Vega, the singer only said he felt “calm”; and finally, he revealed how he has managed to maintain a good relationship with Lucero 10 years after his divorce. “The secret is to get along, respect each other, love each other, always carry the party in peace,” he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: The reflections of “El Buki” that have made him a life guru